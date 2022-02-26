Bob Bradley’s Toronto FC debut ends in draw at FC Dallas

Feb 26, 2022; Frisco, Texas, USA; FC Dallas defender Jose Antonio Martinez (3) defends against Toronto FC midfielder Alejandro Pozuelo (10) during the second half of their MLS match at Toyota Stadium. Upon VAR review the call for a penalty kick was overturned. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Jonathan Osorio scored in the 45th minute to lift visiting Toronto FC to a 1-1 draw with FC Dallas on Saturday in the MLS opener for both teams.

Alex Bono made two saves for Toronto FC, who played their first game under three-time MLS Coach of the Year and former United States men’s national team head coach and player Bob Bradley.

Jader Rafael Obrian scored in the ninth minute as FC Dallas attempted to make Nico Estevez a winner in his head-coaching debut.

U.S. men’s national team forward Paul Arriola notched an assist for FC Dallas, who are 7-0-6 in their last 13 season-opening matches. Their last defeat in a season opener was a 3-1 decision to the Chicago Fire in 2009.

Arriola made his presence felt in his first game with his new club by sending a cross to the back post for Obrian. The latter converted for his 10th career goal to open the scoring.

The play initially was waived off for an offsides call before being reversed following a review.

FC Dallas nearly doubled their advantage in the 30th minute, however this time VAR overturned the would-be tally by Jesus Ferreira.

Toronto FC benefited from a deft deflection by Jesus Jimenez to forge a 1-1 tie just before intermission. Jacob Shaffelburg sent a cross that Jimenez deflected for Osorio to convert at the back post for his 34th career goal.

Both teams had prime chances to net the go-ahead goal in the second half.

Obrian’s bid for a brace following a set-piece situation sailed wide of the net in the 56th minute.

Former MLS MVP Alejandro Pozuelo appeared to draw a foul for Toronto in the penalty area 11 minutes later, however VAR reversed the call.

Jimenez’s header from close range just missed the top left corner in the 72nd minute.

–Field Level Media