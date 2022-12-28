Bo Horvat’s 4 points lift Canucks over Sharks

Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

Bo Horvat had two goals and two assists for the Vancouver Canucks in a 6-2 win against the visiting San Jose Sharks on Tuesday night.

Ilya Mikheyev had a goal and three assists, Brock Boeser had a goal and two assists and Spencer Martin made 24 saves for Vancouver, which has won three in a row.

Timo Meier scored two goals to give him 300 NHL points, Erik Karlsson had two assists to extend his point streak to a career-high 10 games and James Reimer made 19 saves for the Sharks, who have lost eight in a row against the Canucks.

The Canucks took a 1-0 lead at 4:26 of the first period when the puck caromed to Horvat at the side of the net, and he scored from a sharp angle.

Vancouver moved ahead 2-0 at 16:03 of the first period.

Reimer dropped his stick after making back-to-back saves on Lane Pederson and Elias Pettersson took advantage, sliding the puck under Reimer as he sprawled on his stomach.

Meier scored 10 seconds into a power play when he redirected Karlsson’s pass into the net to make it 2-1 with 51 seconds left.

Karlsson has two goals and 14 assists during his point streak.

Mikheyev scored off a feed from Andrei Kuzmenko to make it 3-1 at 4:36 of the second period.

The Canucks quickly expanded their lead to 4-1 at 6:16.

Quinn Hughes retrieved the puck in the corner of the offensive zone and looped around to the opposite post before scoring from just below the left circle.

Horvat made it 5-1 when he got ahead of the defense and scored his 26th goal of the season on a wrist shot from the inside edge of the right circle at 12:11 of the third period.

Horvat is tied for second in the NHL in goals with Tage Thompson of the Buffalo Sabres, five behind Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers.

Meier and Karlsson teamed up for another goal with 5:27 left to make it 5-2, but Boeser answered back 2:59 later to make it 6-2.

