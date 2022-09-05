Bo Bichette cranks 3 HRs, Blue Jays sweep O’s in DH

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Bo Bichette hit three home runs and drove in five runs to propel the visiting Toronto Blue Jays to an 8-4 victory in the second game of their doubleheader sweep of the Baltimore Orioles on Monday.

Bichette launched a three-run homer in the third inning and solo shots in both the sixth and seventh. The shortstop has 21 homers this year. In the ninth inning, he lined out to center field in his final at-bat.

Cavan Biggio also homered in the sixth inning as the Blue Jays stretched their winning streak to five games to start a crucial series between two teams contending for American League wild-card spots. Jackie Bradley Jr. provided a two-run double in the four-run sixth as one of his three hits in the game.

The Blue Jays won the opener 7-4.

In the nightcap, Blue Jays starter Jose Berrios worked into the seventh inning, when he was tagged for two runs and didn’t record an out. He was credited with six-plus innings, giving up three runs (two earned) on eight hits.

Berrios (10-5) now has at least one victory in all six months this season, beginning in April. Three relievers each worked one inning.

Baltimore starter Keegan Akin (3-2) was charged with the first two runs, but not the third, because Bichette’s three-run homer came off reliever Nick Vespi. Akin had been a regular in the 2021 rotation, but he was making his first start of 2022 in his 38th appearance.

Rougned Odor smashed his 12th home run of the season to put Baltimore on the board in the second inning.

The Orioles added two runs in the seventh on a bases-loaded catcher’s interference and Adley Rutschman’s fielder’s choice grounder.

Rutschman, who homered in the ninth inning, ended up with three hits, giving him five hits in the doubleheader. Kyle Stowers had two hits for the Orioles, whose four homers in the twin bill were all solo blasts.

–Field Level Media