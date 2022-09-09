Bo Bichette belts 2-run HR to help Blue Jays edge Rangers

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Bo Bichette hit a two-run home run, Danny Jansen hit a go-ahead single in the ninth and the visiting Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Texas Rangers 4-3 Friday night.

Bichette finished with three RBIs in the opener of the three-game series as the Blue Jays (77-60) improved to 7-1 with two games left on a 10-game road trip.

The Rangers (59-78) have lost 11 of 12.

Rangers third baseman Josh Jung hit a solo home run in his first major league plate appearance. He also had a single and a stolen base.

Toronto right-hander Ross Stripling allowed two runs and three hits while striking out four in six innings.

Rangers right-hander Dane Dunning allowed three runs, seven hits and two walks with five strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings.

George Springer opened the first inning with an infield hit and took second on Dunning’s throwing error. He took third on Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s infield hit to third and scored on Bichette’s fielder’s choice grounder.

Guerrero doubled with two out in the third and Bichette hit his 23rd homer of the season.

Jung led off the bottom of the third with his home run, a blast to left.

After Jung’s homer, Stripling retired 11 straight before Marcus Semien doubled with two out in the bottom of the sixth. Corey Seager hit an RBI single and took second on the throw home.

Brock Burke pitched around Bichette’s one-out triple in the top of the eighth.

Bubba Thompson doubled to lead off the bottom of the eighth and took third on Semien’s flyout. Tim Mayza (6-0) replaced Yimmy Garcia and allowed Seager’s RBI double.

Jose Leclerc (0-2) allowed a leadoff walk to Raimel Tapia in the ninth, Tapia stole second, took third on a flyout and scored on Jansen’s single.

Jordan Romano pitched around a single in the bottom of the ninth to earn his 32nd save.

Texas selected Jung and recalled Josh Smith from Triple-A Round Rock on Friday. Brad Miller (hip strain) was placed on the injured list and Ezequiel Duran was optioned to Round Rock.

Toronto put Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (hamstring) on the IL and recalled Otto Lopez from Triple-A Buffalo.

–Field Level Media