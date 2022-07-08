fbpx
Published July 8, 2022

Blues trade goalie Ville Husso to Red Wings for third-round pick

Sportsnaut
May 25, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; St. Louis Blues goaltender Ville Husso (35) in the second period against the Colorado Avalanche in game five of the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Red Wings acquired goaltender Ville Husso from the St. Louis Blues in exchange for a third-round pick (73rd overall) in Friday’s draft.

Husso, 27, was 25-7-6 with two shutouts, a 2.56 goals-against average and a .919 save percentage in 40 games (38 starts) with the Blues in 2021-22.

Multiple outlets reported that Husso agreed to a three-year extension with the Red Wings with an average annual value of $4.75 million.

A fourth-round draft pick by St. Louis in 2014, the Finland native owns a 34-13-7 career record with three shutouts, a 2.74 GAA and a .912 save percentage.

–Field Level Media

