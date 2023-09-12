Blues say D Torey Krug injured foot while training

Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

St. Louis Blues defenseman Torey Krug injured his right foot during early fitness preparations for the upcoming season, general manager Doug Armstrong announced Tuesday.

The nature and severity of Krug’s injury were not revealed, but the team said Krug will be reevaluated on Oct. 1. The Blues’ season begins Oct. 12.

Krug, 32, is entering his fourth season with St. Louis after nine years with the Boston Bruins. He signed a seven-year, $45.5 million contract in 2020.

Krug had 32 points (seven goals, 25 assists) over 63 games in 2022-23. In 701 career games with Boston (2011-20) and St. Louis, he has tallied 444 points (85 goals, 359 assists) and 342 penalty minutes. He also has 11 goals and 46 assists over 82 career playoff games.

Krug averaged 18:35 of ice time last season, his lowest average since 2013-14.

