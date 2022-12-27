Blues place D Torey Krug (lower body) on long-term IR

Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

The St. Louis Blues placed defenseman Torey Krug on long-term injured reserve Tuesday.

While being placed on long-term injured reserve requires a player to miss at least 10 NHL games and 24 days, the Blues announced Krug would be re-evaluated in six weeks as he deals with a lower-body injury.

Also on Tuesday, the Blues recalled defenseman Tyler Tucker from the Springfield Thunderbirds of the American Hockey League.

Krug, 31, has recorded 17 points (five goals, 12 assists) and 13 penalty minutes in 31 games this season.

He has totaled 429 points (83 goals, 346 assists) and 306 penalty minutes in 669 career games with the Boston Bruins and Blues.

Tucker, 22, has 13 points (one goal, 12 assists) in 24 games with the Thunderbirds this season. He also has totaled five penalty minutes in four games with the Blues this season.

–Field Level Media