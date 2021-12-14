Blues keep point streak going by beating Stars

Dec 14, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; St. Louis Blues goaltender Charlie Lindgren (39) stops a shot by Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski (16) during the second period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Faulk scored the go-ahead goal in his first game out of COVID-19 protocol to lead the visiting St. Louis Blues past the Dallas Stars 4-1 Tuesday night.

Colton Parayko, Ryan O’Reilly and Vladimir Tarasenko also scored for the Blues, who snapped their six-game road winless streak. Overall they have earned points in nine of their last 10 games while going 6-1-3.

Charlie Lindgren made 33 saves to earn the victory.

The Stars’ Riley Damiani scored a goal in his NHL debut and Jake Oettinger made 24 saves for the Stars, who lost their fourth straight game and saw their eight-game home winning streak end.

The two teams will play again Friday night in St. Louis.

The Blues nearly scored first when Alexei Toropchenko fired a shot off the crossbar and Matthew Peca directed the rebound into the net with his skate in the first period.

The on-ice officials waved off the goal as a kick, but a video review reversed the call and Peca was awarded the goal. Then the Stars challenged it for being offside — and the video review upheld that challenge and negated the goal.

The Stars broke the scoreless tie with 4:03 left in the second period when Dallas pinned the Blues in their own zone and generated several scoring chances.

Damiani capped the flurry by cutting in from the left circle to bury John Klingberg’s cross-crease pass from the right wing.

The Blues tied the game just 66 seconds later. Pavel Buchnevich fired a shot on goal, Tarasenko threw the rebound toward the net and Parayko came from behind the net to convert it.

At 2:07 of the third period, Faulk fired a shot from atop the right circle that deflected past Oettinger.

The Blues pushed their lead to 3-1 by cashing in on a four-minute power play. O’Reilly crashed the net and pushed in a rebound with one hand on his stick.

Tarasenko scored a power-play goal with 1:17 left to ice the game.

