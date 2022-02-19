Blues F Vladimir Tarasenko (undisclosed) out vs. Leafs

Jan 29, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (91) looks on prior to a face off against the Winnipeg Jets during the third period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Puetz-USA TODAY Sports

St. Louis Blues forward Vladimir Tarasenko will miss Saturday’s game against the host Toronto Maple Leafs with an undisclosed injury.

Tarasenko picked up an assist before getting hurt in Thursday’s 3-2 loss at the Montreal Canadiens. The two-time All-Star leads the Blues with 45 points (18 goals, 27 assists) in 44 games.

Tarasenko, 30, did not participate in the Blues’ Saturday morning skate. He is considered day-to-day, according to head coach Craig Berube.

In 575 career games with the Blues, the 2010 first-round draft pick has 487 points (236 goals, 251 assists). He led St. Louis to its only Stanley Cup championship in 2019.

–Field Level Media