Published October 4, 2022

St. Louis Blues’ Scott Perunovich (shoulder) out 6 months

Sep 27, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; St. Louis Blues defenseman Scott Perunovich (48) during warmups before the game against the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

St. Louis Blues second-year defenseman Scott Perunovich will undergo surgery to repair a fractured shoulder and miss at least six months.

The club announced Tuesday that he will have the surgery Thursday and will be re-evaluated in six months.

Perunovich, 24, was hurt during a preseason game against Chicago on Sept. 27.

He played in just 19 regular-season games last season after surgery to repair a torn labrum. He returned for the playoffs and had four assists in seven games.

The Blues selected Perunovich in the second round of the 2018 draft.

–Field Level Media

