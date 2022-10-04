St. Louis Blues’ Scott Perunovich (shoulder) out 6 months

Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

St. Louis Blues second-year defenseman Scott Perunovich will undergo surgery to repair a fractured shoulder and miss at least six months.

The club announced Tuesday that he will have the surgery Thursday and will be re-evaluated in six months.

Perunovich, 24, was hurt during a preseason game against Chicago on Sept. 27.

He played in just 19 regular-season games last season after surgery to repair a torn labrum. He returned for the playoffs and had four assists in seven games.

The Blues selected Perunovich in the second round of the 2018 draft.

–Field Level Media