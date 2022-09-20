fbpx
Published September 20, 2022

St. Louis Blues defenseman Marco Scandella (hip) out at least 6 months

Apr 21, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; St. Louis Blues defenseman Marco Scandella (6) controls the puck during the second period against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

St. Louis Blues defenseman Marco Scandella will undergo hip surgery on Tuesday and miss at least six months.

The Blues said Scandella was injured in late August while training for the season. The surgery will be to repair his right hip joint, and the team said he’ll be re-evaluated in six months.

Scandella, 32, tallied 14 points (three goals, 11 assists) in 70 games with the Blues last season, his third in St. Louis.

The Montreal native has collected 160 points (48 goals, 112 assists) and 273 penalty minutes in 699 games across his 12-year career with Minnesota (2010-17), Buffalo (2017-20), Montreal (2020) and St. Louis.

He was selected in the second round by the Wild in the 2008 draft.

–Field Level Media

