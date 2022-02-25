Blues continue to roll with win over Sabres

Feb 25, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Blues goaltender Ville Husso (35) makes a save against the Buffalo Sabres during the first period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Kyrou scored two goals and added an assist to power the host St. Louis Blues past the Buffalo Sabres 5-3 Friday night.

Jake Walman, Colton Parayko and Brayden Schenn also scored for the Blues, who extended their points streak to six games (5-0-1). Ivan Barbashev had three assists, Justin Faulk had two helpers and Ville Husso made 35 saves to earn the victory.

Kyle Okposo had a goal and an assist for the Sabres, who lost their fifth straight game. Tage Thompson and Dylan Cozens also scored, and Dustin Tokarski made 18 saves.

The Blues played down a man after losing fourth-line forward Oskar Sundqvist to a lower-body injury in the first period.

Buffalo started fast and scored just 1:25 into the game to take a 1-0 lead. Okposo set up the goal with a takeaway in the offensive zone. Rasmus Asplund threw the puck at the net from the right point and Cozens jammed the rebound past Husso.

The Blues countered at 7:06 with Kyrou’s power-play goal off David Perron’s cross-ice pass.

St. Louis upped its lead to 2-1 when Faulk snapped a shot from the blue line and Kyrou redirected it past Tokarski from the high slot at 14:06.

The Sabres tied the game 2-2 at 3:27 of the second period. Rasmus Dahlin fired a shot from the blue line and Okposo deflected the shot past Husso.

Walman put the Blues up 3-2 with 35 seconds left in the period. Tokarski robbed Brandon Saad on a break-in as a Buffalo power play expired, but Walman fired the long rebound into the open net.

Thompson tied the game 3-3 with a power-play goal with 7:26 left in the third, but the Blues countered just 83 seconds later on a 2-on-1 rush. Tokarski stopped Kyrou attacking from the left wing, but Parayko batted the rebound in out of midair.

Schenn iced the game with an empty-net goal with 33 seconds left.

–Field Level Media