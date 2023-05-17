Blue Jays’ Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (knee) out vs. Yankees

Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was not in the starting lineup Wednesday night against the New York Yankees due to right knee discomfort.

Guerrero underwent an MRI exam and Toronto manager John Schneider said no structural damage was detected.

Guerrero is considered day-to-day, according to Schneider.

The 24-year-old Guerrero appeared to get injured while fielding a ball in the eighth inning of Tuesday’s game. The first baseman was removed prior to the start of the ninth.

Guerrero is batting .312 with seven homers and 26 RBIs in 40 games this season.

–Field Level Media