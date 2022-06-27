Blue Jays reach deal with pitcher Sergio Romo

Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Blue Jays reached agreement on a contract with right-hander Sergio Romo, MLB Network reported Monday.

Romo, 39, was designated for assignment by the Seattle Mariners last week and subsequently released.

Romo recorded no decisions and an 8.16 ERA in 17 appearances out of the Seattle bullpen. The right-hander was an All-Star in 2013 and won three World Series with the Giants (2010, 2012 and 2014).

Romo is 42-35 with a 3.20 ERA in 815 appearances (five starts) with seven teams.

–Field Level Media