Blue Jays put outfielder Teoscar Hernandez on paternity list

The Toronto Blue Jays placed outfielder Teoscar Hernandez on the paternity list Wednesday and optioned right-hander Mitch White to Triple-A Buffalo.

In corresponding moves, the Jays recalled right-hander Zach Pop and catcher Gabriel Moreno from Triple-A. Both players will be active for Wednesday night’s game against the Baltimore Orioles.

Hernandez, 29, is batting .263 with 20 home runs and 64 RBIs on the season.

White, 27, is 0-4 with an 8.17 ERA in six starts for the Jays since coming over in a trade from the Los Angeles Dodgers. He had a 3.70 ERA for the Dodgers in 15 appearances (10 starts).

Moreno, 22, is batting .276 with four RBIs in 18 games with the Jays this season.

Pop, 25, is 2-0 with a 3.35 ERA in 26 combined appearances this season for the Miami Marlins and Blue Jays.

