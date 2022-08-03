Blue Jays place pitcher Ross Stripling (hip) on 15-day IL

Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Blue Jays placed right-hander Ross Stripling on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with a right hip strain.

The move is retroactive to Sunday, one day after he sustained the injury in a game against the Detroit Tigers.

Also on Wednesday, the Blue Jays recalled Matt Peacock and optioned fellow right-hander Mitch White to Triple-A Buffalo.

Stripling, 32, is 5-3 with one save and a 3.16 ERA in 23 appearances (15 starts) this season. He owns a 33-37 record with four saves and a 3.86 ERA in 195 career appearances (95 starts) with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Blue Jays.

Peacock, 28, has a 5.40 ERA over nine appearances split with the Arizona Diamondbacks and Kansas City Royals this season. Toronto claimed him off waivers from the Royals on July 6.

He has a career record of 5-7 with a 4.95 ERA over 44 games.

White, who was acquired from the Dodgers on Tuesday, was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo.

The 27-year-old is 1-2 with a 3.70 ERA in 15 appearances (10 starts) this season. He is 3-5 with a 3.58 ERA in 38 career appearances (14 starts) with the Dodgers.

–Field Level Media