Toronto Blue Jays’ Tim Mayza (shoulder) placed on 15-day IL

Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Blue Jays placed left-handed reliever Tim Mayza on the 15-day injured list Sunday due to a right shoulder dislocation.

In a corresponding move, the Blue Jays recalled right-hander Trent Thornton from Triple-A Buffalo, and he will be active Sunday when the Blue Jays visit the Minnesota Twins in the finale of a four-game series.

Mayza sustained the injury during the sixth inning of Saturday’s game in Minneapolis as he tried to tag Nick Gordon at the plate on a safety squeeze play.

Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider praised Mayza’s toughness after the team’s 7-3 setback.

“If anything, he’s shown he’s resilient coming off injuries before and we’ll have him down the stretch,” Schneider said of Mayza, who left the clubhouse with his arm in a sling. “He’s been huge. Other guys have to step up in his spot for a little bit.”

Mayza, 30, is 5-0 with a 2.88 ERA in 41 relief appearances this season.

He is 14-5 with one save and a 4.00 ERA in 226 career relief appearances with the Blue Jays. He underwent Tommy John surgery late in the 2019 season and missed the entire 2020 campaign.

Thornton, 28, is 0-2 with a 4.26 ERA in 27 appearances for the Blue Jays this season.

–Field Level Media