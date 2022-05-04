Blue Jays hold on to end Yankees’ winning streak at 11

Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Romano escaped a bases-loaded jam in the ninth inning Wednesday night as the host Toronto Blue Jays held on for a 2-1 victory over the New York Yankees, whose 11-game winning streak ended.

Romano converted his major league-leading 12th save in 13 chances but not before withstanding some hairy moments.

Romano gave up consecutive one-out singles to Giancarlo Stanton and Josh Donaldson. After striking out Aaron Hicks, he loaded the bases by walking Joey Gallo before getting some defensive help from Vladimir Guerrero Jr. at first base.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa slowly hit an 0-1 slider to third baseman Matt Chapman. Chapman appeared to rush the throw and the ball bounced in the dirt, but Guerrero executed a split to catch the throw and keep his right foot on the bag.

The call was upheld via a brief review after the Yankees challenged.

Guerrero also delivered the biggest hit of the game in the third for Toronto.

He gave the Blue Jays a 2-1 lead with a two-strike single to center field off Nestor Cortes (1-1) with two outs in the third after Bo Bichette doubled to right.

Chapman also homered for the Blue Jays, who also saw Yusei Kikuchi (1-1) produce his finest outing of the season.

Kikuchi allowed Gallo’s homer in the third among three hits in six innings. He struck out seven, walked one, threw 78 pitches and saw his ERA drop from 5.52 to 4.35.

After David Phelps issued consecutive one-out walks to Donaldson and Hicks, Tim Mayza fanned Gallo and retired Kiner-Falefa to end the seventh. Yimi Garcia fanned Aaron Judge to end the eighth before Romano survived the ninth.

The loss was a frustrating one for manager Aaron Boone, particularly on called strikes to Judge. Boone was told to quiet down by plate umpire after a called strike three on Judge in the sixth and then was ejected by plate umpire Marty Foster following an intense argument after a called strike two to Judge in the eighth.

Cortes labored at times and allowed two runs on four hits in four innings. He struck out three and tied a career high with four walks.

–Field Level Media