Blue Jays hold George Springer out of lineup after foul ball off knee

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder and leadoff hitter George Springer was held out of the starting lineup for Friday’s game against the host New York Yankees after fouling a ball off his knee in Thursday’s series opener.

Springer was replaced in the leadoff spot by Lourdes Gurriel Jr., who entered Friday hitting .349 since June 1.

The injury is not considered serious for Springer, who was 5-for-5 in Thursday’s 9-2 rout. Springer doubled and singled four times after getting a single and a run as a pinch hitter in Wednesday’s 6-1 win over the visiting Baltimore Orioles.

Springer, who is in the second year of a six-year, $150 million contract with Toronto, is batting .267 with 18 homers and 51 RBIs in 93 games this season.

The All-Star outfielder missed eight games earlier this month with right elbow inflammation and has not played defense since July 28. Before his fourth career five-hit game, Springer tested out the elbow by throwing from 120 feet.

