Published May 6, 2022

Blue Jays-Guardians postponed, set for Saturday DH

Aug 7, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; A member of the Cleveland Indians grounds crew cleans the tarp after a rain delay before the game between the Cleveland Indians and the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Friday’s game between the Toronto Blue Jays and host Cleveland Guardians has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The game will be made up as part of a traditional doubleheader on Saturday starting at 2:10 p.m. ET.

Fans holding tickets for Saturday’s original game can attend both contests at Progressive Field. Those with tickets for Friday’s postponed game have until July 1 to exchange them.

Cleveland won the series opener 6-5 on Thursday night.

The starting pitchers for Saturday’s twinbill have not been confirmed.

–Field Level Media

