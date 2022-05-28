Blue Jays defeat Angels in back-and-forth game

Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Romano struck out pinch hitter Shohei Ohtani for the final out as the Toronto Blue Jays edged the Los Angeles Angels 4-3 on Friday night in Anaheim, Calif.

Ohtani was not in the starting lineup because of a stiff back, but he was sent to the plate after Romano struck out the first two batters in the ninth inning. Romano got Ohtani to swing through a 96-mph fastball up and out of the zone to end it, earning his 15th save of the season.

The game was tied 3-3 going into the top of the ninth, and the Angels brought in closer Rasiel Iglesias (1-3).

Alejandro Kirk led off with an infield single and took second on a sacrifice bunt by Bradley Zimmer. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. followed with a single to right field, and when Juan Lagares misplayed the ball for an error, the slow-footed Kirk, Toronto’s catcher, was able to score the go-ahead run.

Blue Jays reliever Trevor Richards (2-0) got the victory.

The Blue Jays took a 1-0 lead against Angels starter Chase Silseth in the second inning. Bo Bichette led off with a double, went to third on an infield single by Teoscar Hernandez, then scored when Kirk grounded into a double play.

The Angels tied the game against Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah in the bottom of the second. Luis Rengifo led off with a single and took second when center fielder Raimel Tapia misplayed the ball for an error.

One out later, Andrew Velazquez singled to drive in Rengifo, trying the game at 1-1.

Manoah struck out Taylor Ward and Mike Trout to begin the third, but Jared Walsh followed with a home run, his 10th of the season, to put the Angels up 2-1.

The Blue Jays tied the game at 2-2 on Gurriel’s RBI double in the fifth, and were in position to add to the lead when Silseth was removed from the game with runners on second and third and one out.

But Angels reliever Jimmy Herget escaped the jam, getting George Springer on a pop out and Santiago Espinal on a strikeout.

The Angels got that run right back when Tyler Wade homered leading off the bottom of the fifth for a 3-2 lead, but the Blue Jays tied the game again in the seventh on Matt Chapman’s RBI infield single.

–Field Level Media