Toronto Blue Jays acquire pitcher Foster Griffin in trade with Royals

The Toronto Blue Jays acquired left-hander Foster Griffin from the Kansas City Royals on Saturday in exchange for minor league right-hander Jonatan Bernal.

The Blue Jays optioned Griffin to Triple-A Buffalo. Toronto also recalled right-hander Jeremy Beasley from Buffalo and designated right-hander Sergio Romo for assignment.

Griffin, who turns 27 this month, was a first-round draft pick (28th overall) by the Royals in 2014. He appeared in one game for Kansas City in 2020 and made five relief appearances this season, posting a 12.46 ERA.

Bernal, 20, is 1-5 this season at Class-A Dunedin with a 5.47 ERA in 14 games (seven starts). The Mexico native has 47 strikeouts and 22 walks in 52 2/3 innings.

Beasley, 26, owns a 6.30 ERA and no decisions in six bullpen appearances for Toronto this season. He is 2-1 with a 1.95 ERA in 18 games (three starts) at Buffalo.

Romo, 39, signed with the Blue Jays on June 29 after being released by Seattle. He was 0-1 with a 4.91 ERA in six appearances for Toronto.

An All-Star in 2013 and a three-time World Series champion with San Francisco, Romo is 42-36 with a 3.21 ERA and 137 saves in 821 career games (five starts) with the Giants, Los Angeles Dodgers, Tampa Bay Rays, Miami Marlins, Minnesota Twins, Oakland A’s, Mariners and Blue Jays.

