Blue Jackets sign Brendan Gaunce to a two-year, two-way contract

The Columbus Blue Jackets signed center Brendan Gaunce to a two-year, two-way contract through the 2023-24 season, the team announced Saturday.

According to reports, Gaunce will make $750,000 in the NHL or $450,000 in the American Hockey League next season. He will receive $775,000 (NHL)/$450,000 (AHL) in 2023-24.

Gaunce, 28, scored five goals and two assists in 30 games for Columbus last season.

“Brendan is a competitive forward with good size who can play both the center and wing,” Columbus general manager Jarmo Kekalainen said in a news release. “He played well last season and brings versatility and depth to our forward group.”

He also has played for the Vancouver Canucks (2015-19) and Boston Bruins (2019-20) during parts of six NHL seasons. Overall, Gaunce has 15 points (six goals, nine assists) in 117 games.

