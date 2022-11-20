Blue Jackets place goalie Elvis Merzlikins (lower body) on IR

Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

The Columbus Blue Jackets placed goaltender Elvis Merzlikins on injured reserve Sunday.

Merzlikins, 28, has a lower-body injury and his IR designation is retroactive to Tuesday.

He has struggled this season, going 2-5-0 with a 4.74 goals-against average and .864 save percentage.

Columbus also recalled forward Trey Fix-Wolansky from the Cleveland Monsters of the American Hockey League on Sunday.

Fix-Wolansky, 24, entered Sunday ranked second in the AHL in goals (10, tied) and points (22) through 14 games.

The 2018 seventh-round draft pick played in six games for the Blue Jackets last season, tallying a goal and an assist.

–Field Level Media