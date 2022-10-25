Blue Jackets F Patrik Laine to return Tuesday

Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Patrik Laine is back in the lineup for the first time since injuring his right elbow in the regular-season opener on Oct. 12.

Laine was on the top line in the morning skate Tuesday ahead of the home date with the Arizona Coyotes.

“I felt pretty good the last four or five days,” Laine said. “So I was kind of kind of surprised how good I was feeling that quickly after the injury, but I’m not going to complain. It’s more fun to be out here a couple of weeks early than later and obviously excited to get out there and actually play those games. It hasn’t been that long, but I’m so excited to go. It’s been tough watching these games on TV, so happy to be back and hopefully help the guys out.”

Laine, who was second on the team with 26 goals last season, was informed he would likely miss at least three weeks to fully recover. He said he’s not limited in any way and feels fully healthy.

He scored a goal in the second period of the opening night game at Carolina, then left when his right arm was pinned against the boards by Hurricanes defenseman Brett Pesce while they were in pursuit of a loose puck.

Part of the motivation to get back on the ice for Laine was the chance to skate on his other home ice — in Finland, Nov. 4-5 against the Colorado Avalanche.

“A lot of us selfishly wanted him back as quickly as possible, but we needed him to get better. It’s great to see him back a week or two earlier than expected,” left wing Johnny Gaudreau said.

The Blue Jackets opened the season 0-3 but have won three of four games entering Tuesday.

