Blue Jackets F Patrik Laine (elbow) out 3-4 weeks

The Columbus Blue Jackets placed forward Patrik Laine on injured reserve Thursday after he suffered a sprained elbow during the team’s season opener Wednesday against the Carolina Hurricanes.

The team expects Laine to miss three to four weeks with the injury.

Laine, who scored Columbus’ first goal of the season 11 seconds into the second period, departed the game later that period with the injury. Carolina went on to win 4-1.

Laine, 24, produced 56 points (26 goals, 30 assists) in 56 games last season in his first full campaign with Columbus. The second overall pick in the 2016 draft, Laine has 177 goals and 151 assists in 408 career games with the Winnipeg Jets (2016-21) and Blue Jackets.

The Blue Jackets’ next game is Friday when they welcome the Tampa Bay Lightning for their home opener.

