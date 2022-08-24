Blue Jackets forward Alexandre Texier will not join team this season

Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Columbus Blue Jackets forward Alexandre Texier will not join the team for the upcoming season, per the recommendation from the NHL/NHLPA Substance Abuse and Behavioral Health Program.

“During the past year, I have experienced some personal issues and challenges and I feel I need to be close to my family at this time,” Texier said in a statement. “I have love and respect for the city of Columbus, the Blue Jackets, and the fans as everyone has always treated me first-class. I truly appreciate the support, help and empathy I have received from team management, the coaching staff, doctors, trainers and my teammates. This was a hard decision, but it is the best one for me right now.”

Texier will not be paid by the Blue Jackets during the upcoming season. The 22-year-old native of France will be allowed to sign a one-year contract to play in Europe for the 2022-23 season.

Texier recorded career-high totals in goals (11) and points (20) in 36 games with the Blue Jackets last season. He was granted a leave of absence in March after sustaining a fractured finger in a game on Jan. 26.

“Alexandre Texier and I recently had a very long conversation in which he indicated to me that he was not ready to resume his career in the NHL at this time,” Blue Jackets general manager Jarmo Kekalainen said in a release. “While we are disappointed Tex will not be joining us for the 2022-23 season as we anticipated, his mental health and well-being remain our top priority and we will continue to support him in any way we can.”

Texier has 49 points (22 goals, 27 assists) in 123 career games since being selected by the Blue Jackets in the second round of the 2017 NHL Draft.

