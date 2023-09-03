Blue-chip OL DeAndre Carter commits to Auburn

Credit: Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

DeAndre Carter, ranked as the No. 1 interior offensive lineman prospect in the country by 247Sports, announced Sunday he will play at Auburn next fall.

Ranked as the No. 55 overall prospect in the Class of 2024 per 247Sports, the Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei standout chose Auburn over Michigan State and Texas.

“I have a great relationship with the coaches at Auburn and felt really felt comfortable on my visits out there,” Carter told 247Sports. “I loved the culture and the family environment out there and it just felt like home for me.”

Carter hasn’t missed a start since joining the lineup in the final game of his freshman season. At 6-foot-4 and 330 pounds, he excels as both a run blocker and pass protector.

–Field Level Media