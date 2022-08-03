Blue Bombers take on Alouettes in bid to remain unbeaten

Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers will try to overcome a heavy schedule and maintain their undefeated record Thursday night when they visit the Montreal Alouettes.

The Blue Bombers (8-0) will be playing their second game in six days — and third road game in 14 days — after defeating the Calgary Stampeders 35-28 on Saturday. Quarterback Zach Collaros threw four touchdown passes.

“We’ve been in this situation before,” Winnipeg coach Mike O’Shea said. “You rely on your prep from previous weeks, rely on your fitness level that you’ve been maintaining since before you got to training camp.”

O’Shea will not use the tight schedule as an excuse.

“I think the guys have a great understanding of how to handle a pile of situations,” O’Shea said. “They’ve been building this for a number of years. So, it just kind of rolls along. If you don’t bring your best, someone is going to beat you.”

The Alouettes (2-5) are coming off a 24-17 loss to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Sunday.

Montreal quarterback Trevor Harris led a drive to the Hamilton 21-yard-line in the final seconds. Following Harris’ 17-yard rush, the CFL’s neutral medical spotter removed Harris from the game. Backup Dominique Davis came in for the last play and was intercepted.

Harris was limited in practice Sunday with a back injury but was a full participant Monday and Tuesday and will play.

Running back Tavien Feaster will make his CFL debut for Montreal. Feaster was with the Alouettes in training camp before leaving because of a personal matter. He will replace Walter Fletcher.

Rookie kick returner Warren Newman will have a chance to play after Chandler Worthy (ankle) was ruled out for Thursday.

“I’m amped up,” Newman said. “We put the work in all week. We have a great game plan, Chandler (Worthy) even watched the film with me, and he gave me advice on how I’m supposed to approach the week.”

Montreal linebacker Chris Ackie (ankle) is scheduled to return as well.

–Field Level Media