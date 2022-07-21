Blazers’ Shaedon Sharpe doesn’t need surgery, team says

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Portland Trail Blazers say they expect Shaedon Sharpe, this year’s No. 7 overall draft pick, to be ready for training camp after learning that his shoulder injury won’t require surgery.

Sharpe, who enrolled at Kentucky but never played there before declaring for the draft, sustained a small labral tear in his left shoulder in the first quarter of his Summer League debut on July 7 in Las Vegas.

The 19-year-old Sharpe did not play again over the summer and will continue rehabbing the injury.

The Trail Blazers finished 27-55 last season. They are scheduled to open exhibition play on Oct. 3 in Seattle against the Los Angeles Clippers.

–Field Level Media