fbpx
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
·
Published July 21, 2022

Blazers’ Shaedon Sharpe doesn’t need surgery, team says

Sportsnaut
Jun 23, 2022; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Shaedon Sharpe (Kentucky) shakes hands with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected as the number seven overall pick by the Portland Trail Blazers in the first round of the 2022 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Portland Trail Blazers say they expect Shaedon Sharpe, this year’s No. 7 overall draft pick, to be ready for training camp after learning that his shoulder injury won’t require surgery.

Sharpe, who enrolled at Kentucky but never played there before declaring for the draft, sustained a small labral tear in his left shoulder in the first quarter of his Summer League debut on July 7 in Las Vegas.

The 19-year-old Sharpe did not play again over the summer and will continue rehabbing the injury.

The Trail Blazers finished 27-55 last season. They are scheduled to open exhibition play on Oct. 3 in Seattle against the Los Angeles Clippers.

–Field Level Media

Share: