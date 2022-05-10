Blazers forward Nassir Little has core muscle surgery

Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Portland Trail Blazers forward Nassir Little underwent successful surgery Tuesday to repair a core muscle injury.

The operation was performed by Dr. William C. Meyers at the Vincera Institute in Philadelphia.

The team said the latest procedure will not impact his original recovery timeline following Feb. 1 surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder.

Little, 22, is expected to make a full recovery in time for training camp.

He averaged 9.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 25.9 minutes in 42 games (23 starts) in his third season with Portland in 2021-22.

Little has career averages of 5.8 points and 3.4 rebounds in 138 games (30 starts) since the Trail Blazers drafted him in the first round (25th overall) in 2019.

–Field Level Media