Blazers center Olivier Sarr out with sprained wrist

Portland Trail Blazers center Olivier Sarr is out at least a week with sprained right wrist.

He sustained the injury during Tuesday night’s preseason game at Golden State.

The team also announced Thursday it was converting Sarr’s deal to a two-way contract. Terms were not disclosed.

The 23-year-old 7-footer averaged 4.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in three preseason contests.

Undrafted out of Kentucky, Sarr averaged 7.0 points and 4.2 rebounds in 22 games (two starts) as a rookie last season with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

