Published April 19, 2022

BLAST Premier Spring Finals to be held in Lisbon

BLAST Premier Spring Series
Credit: BLAST

The BLAST Premier Spring Final 2022 will take place in Lisbon, Portugal, from June 15-19.

Organizers confirmed Tuesday that the championship of the $425,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive series will be held at Altice Arena, the biggest indoor arena in Portugal and one of the largest in Europe with a capacity of up to 20,000.

The Spring Final champion will earn $200,000 and a spot in the $1 million BLAST Premier World Final 2022 in December.

Six teams have qualified so far: FaZe Clan, NAVI, Team Vitality, G2, OG and BIG. The remaining two teams will be made up of winners from regional Spring Showdowns taking place from April 27-May 1.

–Field Level Media

