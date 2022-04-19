BLAST Premier Spring Finals to be held in Lisbon

Credit: BLAST

The BLAST Premier Spring Final 2022 will take place in Lisbon, Portugal, from June 15-19.

Organizers confirmed Tuesday that the championship of the $425,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive series will be held at Altice Arena, the biggest indoor arena in Portugal and one of the largest in Europe with a capacity of up to 20,000.

In 2019 we made a promise during our São Paulo show. Three years later, in June, we're keeping our word… Lisbon, we're coming for you. BLAST Spring Final Lisbon 2022 ??????#BLASTPremier pic.twitter.com/m6f3eh2d47 — ???????????? BLAST Premier ?? (@BLASTPremier) April 19, 2022

The Spring Final champion will earn $200,000 and a spot in the $1 million BLAST Premier World Final 2022 in December.

Six teams have qualified so far: FaZe Clan, NAVI, Team Vitality, G2, OG and BIG. The remaining two teams will be made up of winners from regional Spring Showdowns taking place from April 27-May 1.

