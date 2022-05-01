BLAST Premier Fall Final set for Copenhagen in November

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The BLAST Premier Fall Final will take place at the Royal Arena in Copenhagen on Nov. 23-27.

It will be the fifth BLAST event at the arena in Denmark’s capital city. Eight teams will be competing for the $425,000 in prize money and a berth in the World Final in December.

The first three days of the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event will be closed the public, with 12,000 fans a day expected on the final two days of the tournament.

Six teams will qualify for the Fall Final during fall group play in August, with two more coming from the regional Fall Showdown winners in October.

“Denmark is home to BLAST and the Royal Arena is synonymous with some of Counter-Strike’s most famous and iconic moments over the years,” said Charlotte Kenny, the managing director of BLAST Premier.

–Field Level Media