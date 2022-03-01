BLAST bars Russian teams from CS:GO events

BLAST Premier Spring Series

Russian-based teams will not be invited to any Counter-Strike: Global Offensive events for the “foreseeable future” following last week’s invasion of Ukraine, BLAST Premier announced Tuesday.

The Denmark-based esports organization also canceled the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) qualifiers for the BLAST Premier: Spring Showdown, scheduled to start on March 25 and featuring the Russian teams forZe, Entropiz, Virtus.pro and others.

“We are sorry to the fans and players from the CIS region for this decision, but we do not think it is appropriate that this event goes ahead, at this time,” BLAST Premier posted on Twitter.

“Gaming and esports unites people from all races, countries and beliefs. We hope the situation on the world stage reflects this as soon as possible.”

–Field Level Media