New Orleans Saints’ Blake Gillikin randomly drug tested after 81-yard punt

New Orleans Saints punter Blake Gillikin wowed onlookers with an 81-yard punt during Friday’s preseason game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau.

This comes on the heels of the former Penn State specialist averaging a whopping 47.7 yards per punt as a rookie for the Saints in 2021.

The kick was an absolute monster.

Sure it went into the end zone for a touchback. But that’s just awe-inspiring stuff from a player who suits up at a position that doesn’t necessarily make headlines.

Apparently, the NFL took note of what Blake Gillikin did in Green Bay Friday night. The league sent him a message on Sunday telling the second-year punter that has has been “randomly” chosen to take a drug test.

“Blake, this is — with the NFL’s drug testing. You were selected for a random in-season drug test. This test will take place, today, 8/21/22, at the facility. The test should be completed before team meeting at 10:00 a.m.,” Gillikin shared on social media.

The NFL really needs to stop with this facade. We’ve seen it multiple times in the past. Players subjected to “random” drug tests after accomplishing something eye-opening on the field.

It was back in January of 2020, that then-Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson was given a random drug test at his season-ending press conference after he dominated defenses during that campaign.

We get it. Some of the best players in the world do amazing things on the football field. They must be juicing, right?

Well, Blake Gillikin is the latest subject of the NFL’s skepticism.