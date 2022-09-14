Blackhawks to retire Marian Hossa’s number on Nov. 20

Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Blackhawks will retire Marian Hossa’s No. 81 prior to the team’s game against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Nov. 20.

Hossa will become the eighth player in franchise history to have his number retired.

Additionally, the first 10,000 fans to enter the United Center on Nov. 20 will receive a miniature replica Hossa banner.

The Blackhawks announced the news Wednesday after revealing their promotional schedule for the 2022-23 regular season.

A first ballot Hall of Fame inductee in 2020, Hossa was part of three Stanley Cup-winning teams in Chicago (2010, 2013, 2015).

Hossa appeared in his 1,000th NHL game with the Blackhawks on March 12, 2013. He recorded his 1,000th point in the league versus the Ottawa Senators on Oct. 30, 2014.

Hossa recorded 1,134 points (525 goals, 609 assists) during a career that also featured stints with the Senators, Atlanta Thrashers, Penguins and Detroit Red Wings.

–Field Level Media