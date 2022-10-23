Blackhawks rally to knock off Kraken

Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Blackhawks scored twice in 13 seconds in the third period to rally for their third straight win, 5-4 against the visiting Seattle Kraken on Sunday.

Tyler Johnson scored the tying goal with 7:03 remaining with Jason Dickinson following with the decisive tally.

Johnson scored two goals, and Seth Jones and Patrick Kane each had two assists for the Blackhawks, who have trailed by two goals in each of their past three games. Alex Stalock made 30 saves.

Jared McCann had a goal and an assist and Martin Jones made 22 saves for the Kraken.

Johnson was alone in the slot when he took a feed from Jonathan Toews from behind the net to tie it 4-4 in the third period and Dickinson made it 5-4 Chicago with 6:50 left, going far side from the right circle.

McCann opened the scoring at 5:46 of the first period. Morgan Geekie took the puck down low before sending a backhand pass through Patrick Kane’s legs to McCann for the 1-0 lead.

Andre Burakovsky made it 2-0 at 7:31. Jordan Eberle intercepted Seth Jones along the wall and sent a pass over to Burakovsky in the slot.

Jujhar Khaira got Chicago on the board with a short-handed tally at 17:04. After intercepting the puck at the Seattle blue line, Khaira’s give-and-go with Colin Blackwell ended with Khaira connecting with a tap-in from in front.

Johnson tied it 2-2 on the power play with 42 seconds remaining in the period. Jones fired a shot from the point and the rebound bounced out to an open Johnson at the bottom of the left circle.

Max Domi gave the Blackhawks their first lead of the day with another power-play goal just 32 seconds into the second period. Jones again took a point shot that was stopped but squirted over to Domi at the right side of the crease to put the Blackhawks in front 3-2.

Seattle responded 19 seconds later. Jaden Schwartz’s pass through the crease deflected off Stalock’s stick to Matty Beniers at the side of the net for the tap-in.

The Kraken regained the lead at 10:43 when McCann found Vince Dunn streaking into the slot to make it 4-3.

