Chicago Blackhawks put forward Tyler Johnson (ankle) on IR

The Chicago Blackhawks placed forward Tyler Johnson on injured reserve Thursday with an ankle injury.

Johnson, 32, was off to a hot start, with six points (two goals, four assists) in six games. He tallied seven points in 26 games in 2021-22.

He suffered the injury Tuesday night in a collision with Florida’s Aleksander Barkov in the third period. The Blackhawks won the game, their fourth straight. Johnson needed help getting off the ice. He was seen in a walking boot after the game.

Johnson will have to miss at least seven days on IR, but coach Luke Richardson said he’ll likely miss a month.

Johnson played in just 26 games last season after undergoing artificial disc replacement surgery in his neck. The Blackhawks acquired Johnson from Tampa Bay in July 2021.

For his career, Johnson has 361 points (161 goals, 200 assists) in 589 games, all but 32 of those with the Lightning. He’s a two-time Stanley Cup winner with Tampa.

