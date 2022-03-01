Blackhawks’ Jonathan Toews clears concussion protocol

Jan 8, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews (19) warms up before a game against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews has cleared the NHL’s concussion protocol, coach Derek King said Tuesday.

The veteran center has missed the last 11 games and could return as soon as Thursday night against the visiting Edmonton Oilers, depending on how he feels. He last played on Jan. 26.

Toews, 33, has 19 points (four goals, 15 assists) in 43 games this season. The forward has 834 points (349 goals, 485 assists) in 986 career games since being selected by the Blackhawks with the third overall pick of the 2006 NHL Draft.

The three-time Stanley Cup winner missed the entire 2020-21 season with chronic immune response syndrome.

–Field Level Media