Chicago Blackhawks Jake McCabe has spinal surgery

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Jake McCabe and forward Jalen Luypen will miss the start of the season following surgeries.

McCabe, 28, will be sidelined 10 to 12 weeks following cervical spine surgery. Luypen, 20, will require 14 to 18 weeks of recovery time from the surgery to treat his left rotator cuff.

The Blackhawks’ season opener is Oct. 12 at defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado.

McCabe had a career-high 22 points (four goals, 18 assists) in 75 games in his first season with Chicago in 2021-22.

He has 99 points (22 goals, 77 assists) in 428 career games with the Buffalo Sabres (2013-21) and Blackhawks.

Luypen was Chicago’s seventh-round draft pick in 2021 and has not made his NHL debut. He registered 64 points (29 goals, 35 assists) in 66 games last season with the WHL’s Edmonton Oil Kings.

–Field Level Media