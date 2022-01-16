Blackhawks defenseman Jake McCabe exits COVID-19 protocol

Dec 17, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Nashville Predators left wing Filip Forsberg (9) defends Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Jake McCabe (6) during the second period at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Jake McCabe joined the active roster Sunday after being removed from the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol.

McCabe, 28, missed the team’s last three games while in protocol.

He has collected six points (three goals, three assists) in 32 games this season. He has 83 points (21 goals, 62 assists) in 385 career games with the Sabres and Blackhawks since being selected by Buffalo in the second round of the 2014 NHL Draft.

Also on Sunday, the Blackhawks recalled forward Mike Hardman and goaltender Cale Morris from Rockford of the American Hockey League and assigned them to the taxi squad. Chicago also sent forward Lukas Reichel and defenseman Ian Mitchell to the IceHogs.

–Field Level Media