BKFC 48 fight card, predictions & watch times

On Aug. 11, the leader in bare-knuckle boxing will bring its violence circus back to Albuquerque with BKFC 48.

The card from inside the Tingley Coliseum will be headlined by the promotion’s inaugural flyweight title fight and it will see UFC veteran John Dodson looking to move his BKFC record to 3-0 when he battles promotional stalwart JR Ridge in the historic clash.

BKFC 48 will also see actor and social media influence Bryce Hall make his BKFC debut against fast-rising bare-knuckle boxer Gee Perez. Two-division champion Lorenzo Hunt will also corner Hall on fight night, while his BKFC 50 opponent Chris Camozzi will serve as a special cornerman for Perez.

The event will feature 12 bouts and will air exclusively on FITE TV at 8 PM ET.

How to watch BKFC 48 on Aug. 11

This bare-knuckle boxing card will take place inside the Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque

BKFC 48 will kick off with preliminary action at 8 PM ET

The event will be broadcast exclusively on FITE TV

BKFC 48 fight card

Main Card

John Dodson vs. JR Ridge

Bryce Hall vs. Gee Perez

Keith Richardson vs. Derek Perez

Joshua Moreno vs. Jeremy Sauceda

Will Santiago vs. Jeremie Holloway

Eric Dodson vs. Robert Armas

Donald Sanchez vs. Blake LaCaze

Sydney Smith vs. Melanie Shah

Marc Entenberg vs. Darrick Gates

Preliminary Card

Richard Montano vs. Kyle McElroy

Austin Lewis vs. Justyn Martinez

Anthony Sanchez vs. Gene Perez

3 fighters leaving BKFC 48 with a W

John Dodson vs. JR Ridge

The card will be historic because it will crown the first flyweight champion in company — and maybe even bare-knuckle boxing — history. And there is no better man to help usher in the belt than former UFC flyweight title challenger John Dodson. “The Magician” was always known for his power and that has transitioned to bare-knuckle as he has been an absolute beast over his first two fights.

JR Ridge is a very solid fighter with more experience in the circle than his foe. However, it would be a major upset if the 38-year-old doesn’t win his first major combat sports title.

BKFC 48 odds : Dodson (TBD), Ridge (TBD)

: Dodson (TBD), Ridge (TBD) Prediction: Dodson by KO, Round 2

Eric Dodson vs. Robert Armas

On Saturday we will have a two Dodson’s for one special when John’s brother Eric is also in action at BKFC 48. Like his UFC veteran brother, Dodson has been a wrecking machine in his two bare-knuckle bouts. Knocking out both opponents in the first round. Robert Armas seems like the perfect opponent to get the Albuquerque native another highlight-reel win.

BKFC 48 odds : Dodson (TBD), Armas (TBD)

: Dodson (TBD), Armas (TBD) Prediction: Dodson by KO, Round 1

Bryce Hall vs. Gee Perez

Perez is unbeaten after three fights in the BKFC circle and has quickly built a reputation for putting opponents to sleep. His victim on Saturday night may not have much bare-knuckle experience, but he has a bit of an amateur boxing resume. Nevertheless, while they have a similar name they are still very different sports, and “The Cutman” is well-versed in this brand of boxing. That isn’t good news for the actor.