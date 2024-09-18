Fire Billy Napier? Florida Gators head coach sees chance for turnaround

Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Billy Napier is on the hot seat. University of Florida boosters are attempting to pay his way out of Gainesville and opponents are no long wary of wading into “The Swamp.”

The outside noise has become inescapable. Reports indicate a group of athletic department boosters raised the funds to pay most or all of a $26 million buyout the university would owe Napier in the event he’s fired.

Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Florida was dominated by Miami in the opener and the tone around his third season became dour. Last week, they lost to Texas A&M, 33-20, as the Aggies led 20-0 at half, despite playing a freshman quarterback. They rushed for 310 yards against the Gators’ defense.

With the latest loss, Florida has a 6-11 record against SEC opponents under Napier in his three seasons at the helm. Napier’s 28-game run includes 12 total wins and six home losses.

Despite all the distractions, Napier is attempting to keep the focus on getting better on the field, saying criticism and calls for replacing him as coach “come with the territory.”

Napier worried about younger players after slow start

Credit: Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK

Napier did admit he’s concerned about the mindset of younger players during the team’s difficult start to the 2024 season. In the face of the firestorm, Napier transitioned this week into part coach, part counselor.

“A wise coach once told me you need the right combination of humility and enthusiasm,” Napier said Wednesday. “Our ability to continue with the same enthusiasm independent of the result. … I think what you’re describing is part of the challenge. When you struggle a little bit, can you keep your head in the right place? Especially young people. We have to keep that same enthusiasm, that belief, that hope. I think that’s one of the keys to turning things around.”

The 1-2 Gators visit Mississippi State on Saturday before a bye week. With a win, Napier believes the Gators can regroup with a home game against the University of Central Florida before traveling to No. 6 Tennessee to start October.

Quarterback Graham Mertz said Napier took the blame for the team’s losses this season, but players don’t want to play for anyone else.

“Everybody knows that we can all do our jobs better,” Mertz said. “We’re all in this thing together.”