Bills strike early, improve to 7-0 at home vs. Packers

Josh Allen passed for 218 yards and two touchdowns, and the AFC-best Buffalo Bills increased their winning streak to four games with a 27-17 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night at Orchard Park, N.Y.

Stefon Diggs caught six passes for 108 yards and one touchdown for the Bills (6-1). Dawson Knox also had a scoring reception, Isaiah McKenzie tacked on a rushing touchdown and Tremaine Edmunds racked up a career-high 16 tackles.

Aaron Rodgers completed 19 of 30 passes for 203 yards with two touchdowns and one interception for the Packers (3-5), who lost their fourth consecutive game. Aaron Jones had a season-best 143 rushing yards and Romeo Doubs and Samori Toure had scoring receptions for Green Bay.

The Packers fell to 0-7 all-time when visiting the Bills.

Buffalo is 3-0 at home this season and has outscored opponents 106 to 27.

Matt Milano recorded an interception for the Bills.

Green Bay’s Jaire Alexander and Rasul Douglas both picked off Allen, who completed 13 of 25 passes. Allen added 49 rushing yards.

Buffalo struck first on Allen’s 1-yard scoring pass to Knox with 3:34 left in the first quarter.

The Bills increased their lead to 14-0 on the first play of the second quarter when Allen tossed a 26-yard touchdown pass to Diggs.

The Packers got on the board when Doubs made a tough 19-yard catch from Rodgers with 6:15 left in the first half.

Buffalo answered with 10 points in the final 1:54 for a 24-7 halftime lead. McKenzie scored on a 7-yard run with 1:54 remaining and Tyler Bass booted a 42-yard field goal as time expired.

The teams traded 38-yard field goals in the third quarter. Mason Crosby connected for the Packers with 10:20 remaining and Bass answered with 5:59 left.

After Allen’s second interception, the Packers drove 95 yards on eight plays with Rodgers and Toure teaming up on a 37-yard touchdown pass with 6:32 remaining in the contest.

Green Bay attempted to move within seven late in the game, but Crosby’s 55-yard field goal was wide left with 38 seconds left. Allen kneeled down once to run out the clock.

