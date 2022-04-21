Bills sign offensive lineman David Quessenberry to one-year deal

Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Bills signed free agent offensive lineman David Quessenberry to a one-year contract Thursday. Terms were not disclosed.

Quessenberry played the past three seasons with the Tennessee Titans after one season with the Houston Texans, who drafted him in the sixth round in 2013.

Quessenberry, 31, started all 17 games for the AFC South champion Titans last season, bringing his career totals to 35 games and 23 starts with Tennessee (2019-21) and Houston (2017).

He missed the 2013 campaign with a foot injury. He was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma in 2014 and spent the next three seasons on the reserve/non-football illness list.

Quessenberry made his long-awaited NFL debut on Christmas Day in 2017 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. “It was everything I dreamed of when I was going through my treatments,” he said at the time.

–Field Level Media