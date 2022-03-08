Bills release linebacker A.J. Klein to clear cap space

Jan 9, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills outside linebacker A.J. Klein (54) prior to the game against the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Bills released veteran linebacker A.J. Klein on Tuesday to free up some cap space.

The move will save the Bills $5.2 million against the salary cap in 2022 and will cost the club $400,000 in dead money.

Klein, 30, was entering the final season of a three-year, $18 million deal he signed with Buffalo as a free agent in March 2020.

He played 15 games (four starts) in 2021 and contributed 35 tackles, one interception and one fumble recovery.

The former fifth-round draft pick has 449 tackles, 15.5 sacks, eight forced fumbles and four interceptions in 134 games (80 starts) with the Carolina Panthers (2013-16), New Orleans Saints (2017-19) and Bills.

