Bills, Raiders first to open training camp

Rookies for the Buffalo Bills and Las Vegas Raiders are checking in for training camp on Monday, the opening act for the 2022 season.

All teams will report by July 26 and the NFL preseason begins with the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio, on Aug. 4 between the Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars.

First-year players have an earlier report date for most teams to allow for orientation and meetings most veterans have already repeated.

The Raiders will welcome veterans on Wednesday and be the first team with a full-squad workout this week.

The Bills are one of the teams who still hit the road for camp and will welcome veterans to the campus of St. John Fisher College in Pittsford, N.Y., on July 23.

