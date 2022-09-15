Bills look for revenge vs. Titans in MNF home opener

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Bills opened the season with a signature win over the defending champion Los Angeles Rams and now look to take down another 2021 playoff squad when they face the Tennessee Titans on Monday night at Orchard Park, N.Y.

Buffalo (1-0) scored 21 unanswered second-half points while notching a 31-10 road win over the Rams. Next up is a Tennessee squad it has lost to in back-to-back seasons.

The Titans (0-1) know the Bills are gunning for them and are ready for a wild and crazy atmosphere in Buffalo.

“I think it is going to be electric,” Tennessee safety Kevin Byard told reporters. “I think it’s going to have a big-time college football game feel. The whole city is going to be shut down for this game on Monday night. It is going to be incredible.

“I definitely think Buffalo fans are going to be super intense. They are going to let us hear it for sure.”

The Titans weren’t so strong in their opener as they let a 13-point halftime lead slip away en route to a 21-20 loss to the New York Giants.

But last week’s result doesn’t matter in the eyes of Buffalo star quarterback Josh Allen.

“They’re guys that are just taught the right things in football and coach (Mike) Vrabel can motivate those guys to really play at a higher level,” Allen said. “And I’m assuming that’s what it’s going to be Monday night. Again, it’s Monday night and coming off the game that they just had, they’re going to be ticked off.”

Tennessee whipped the Bills 42-16 in Week 5 of the 2020 season and rallied for a 34-31 victory in Week 6 on the Monday night stage last season. Both those games were in Nashville.

Buffalo led 31-24 entering the final stanza last season before the Titans scored 10 fourth-quarter points. Derrick Henry rushed for the decisive 13-yard score with 3:05 left as part of a 143-yard, three-touchdown effort.

Allen tossed three touchdown passes but he wasn’t pleased with his overall effort while throwing for 353 yards and being intercepted once.

“Going back and looking at the film from last year, too many times my eyes were in the wrong spots,” Allen said. “And I can help clean that up, again just with eyes and ball placement, allowing our guys to catch and go.”

Allen opened the season by passing for 297 yards and three touchdowns and rushing for 56 yards and one score against the Rams. It marked the seventh time he has thrown for at least three scores and rushed for one in the same game.

Eight-time Pro Bowl linebacker Von Miller stood out in his first game with Buffalo by accumulating two sacks and three tackles for loss against the Rams. It was the 21st time Miller has recorded at least two sacks in a game.

Vrabel broke down the Bills’ personnel and he’s stumped to find a weakness.

“This is an excellent defense. They put a lot of pressure on the (Rams), very sound, they’re good tacklers,” Vrabel said. “You just watch that game and they tackled very well.

“Offensively, they were able to break tackles. The quarterback is very good. I have a lot of respect for Josh and what he does, the command that he has, his toughness, his physicality and not only that but just his arm talent. It’s a huge challenge on the road.”

Standout Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver (ankle) didn’t practice Thursday and was seen walking gingerly while observing the workout. Cornerback Dane Jackson (knee) and defensive tackle Tim Settle (calf) also didn’t practice.

Three players missed practice for the Titans: cornerback Kristian Fulton (hamstring), running back Dontrell Hilliard (hamstring) and receiver Kyle Philips (shoulder).

–Field Level Media