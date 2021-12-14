Bill Guerin named U.S. GM for 2022 Beijing Olympics

Mar 5, 2019; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins assistant general manager Bill Guerin (RC) presents center Matt Cullen (7) with an aluminum stick to commemorate Cullen’s 1,500th career NHL game played before the game against the Florida Panthers at PPG PAINTS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota Wild general manager Bill Guerin on Tuesday was named to the same role of the 2022 United States Olympic men’s hockey team.

“This is the dream of a lifetime and something that I take with tremendous pride,” said Guerin, who previously played for the United States in three separate Olympic Games (1998, 2002, 2006). The 2002 Salt Lake City team won the silver medal.

Guerin, 51, is a four-time Stanley Cup recipient. He won two as a player — one each with the New Jersey Devils and Pittsburgh Penguins — and two as an executive with the Penguins.

Guerin will take the role previously held by Stan Bowman, who stepped down following an investigation of former Chicago Blackhawks player Kyle Beach’s allegations of sexual assault by then-video coach Brad Aldrich.

New York Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury was named assistant GM for the U.S. Olympic team on Tuesday.

“It’s certainly great to have Bill and Chris working together in building our Olympic team,” USA Hockey executive director Pat Kelleher said. “They were exceptional players in their day, both played in the Olympics, and today they’re accomplished leaders of NHL clubs. Our team is in good hands.”

Like Guerin, Drury also played for the U.S. on three separate Olympic Games (2002, 2006, 2010). A Stanley Cup champion with the Colorado Avalanche, Drury won the silver medal with both the 2002 club and 2010 Vancouver team.

–Field Level Media